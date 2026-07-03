One dead in Marysville hit-and-run, suspect arrested

One man is dead, and another is jailed on felony charges following a Marysville hit-and-run Wednesday evening, according to the Marysville Police Department.

In a press release the Department said Just after 7 pm, officers with the Marysville police Department responded to the scene where a 43-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle later identified as a black sedan, while walking on 67th Street.

Shortly after colliding with the pedestrian, the suspect drove away. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Everett Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Using video footage from the area near the crash, the police were able to identify a suspect. Thursday morning, according to the department’s statement, officers had information about where the suspect may have been hiding.

Working with a regional SWAT team and members of the Violent Offenders Task Force, the department arrested a 55-year-old Marysville man. He was booked at the Snohomish County Jail Wednesday evening.

The police said the case was still under investigation and that anyone with information could contact the department.

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