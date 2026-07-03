Inspection of 9 WA paper mills underway following deadly Longview implosion

The Department of Ecology says the last of the caustic chemicals has been removed from a tank that imploded at a Longview paper mill, resulting in the death of 11 people on May 26.

This comes as the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced plans to inspect nine mills, in addition to the Nippon Dynawave facility where the tank failed.

Like that facility, two of the mills are classified as “kraft pulp and paper mills,” which use caustic chemicals to break down wood into pulp for paper production.

“I think in some ways it’s a predictable and appropriate response just to ensure that the same conditions don’t exist elsewhere,” said Eddie Kasner with the UW Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences

The two kraft mills being inspected are run by Smurfit Westrock in Longview and the Port Townsend Paper Company.

While Port Townsend Paper Company did not respond to a request for comment, Smurfit Westrock emailed a response declining to do an interview “To maintain the integrity of L&I’s active investigation,” the email said.

In a news release, L&I said inspectors would be reviewing:

Rank maintenance, inspection, testing, and open repair items

Relevant Environmental Protection Agency or Washington Dept. of Ecology reports, including records of any spills or breaches that impact workers

Written procedures for the operation and maintenance of the tanks to ensure worker safety

Injuries or near misses for employees and contractors working around the tanks.

Kasner says, most importantly, inspectors will be talking with mill employers and employees.

“I think every worksite is unique and the people who know that worksite are the workers and the employers how and what the day to day look is there.”

In addition, regulators will inspect seven other plants that don’t use the kraft process. All these inspections are expected to run through February.

If inspectors find that any of the mills have violated safety or health requirements, they could be fined. Businesses would have 15 working days to initiate an appeal.

Two state agencies and a federal agency are already inspecting the Nippon Dynawave facility in Longview.

The State Attorney General is investigating along with the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to see if any crimes were committed.

Attorney General Nick Brown said that while he’s not alleging a crime took place, “Washington deserves a thorough investigation to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.”

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