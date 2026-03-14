One dead, another hurt after head-on crash in Snohomish County

One person is dead, and another is hurt after a head-on crash in Snohomish County.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of a jeep was headed eastbound on State Route 530 when they crossed the centerline at milepost 40 near Darrington.

They ended up hitting an oncoming car.

The two came ended up blocking the westbound lane for some time.

According to Washington State Patrol the passenger of the first car died from their injuries. A second person was hurt. No word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

It’s unclear whether the winter weather played a factor in the crash.

©2026 Cox Media Group