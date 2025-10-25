One dead after tree falls at Halloween event in Pierce County

ROY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says one person has died and several others are injured after a large tree fell on multiple booths at a trick-or-treat Halloween event at McKenna Park.

Deputies were dispatched at around 1 p.m., where an estimated 5-7 people were found trapped underneath the tree.

A man in his 30s was confirmed dead and multiple people are injured, ranging from severe to minor injuries, PCSO said.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

