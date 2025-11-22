Local

One dead after falling onto barge in South Seattle, officials say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says one person has died after falling onto a barge from an elevated surface on Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:52 p.m., crews responded to the Duwamish Waterway near South Riverside Drive to reports that someone had fallen onto a barge.

Crews pronounced the person deceased after arriving on the scene.

This is a developing story.

