One arrested for DUI after car lands in tree in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One person was arrested after colliding with a tree in Olympia on Friday evening.

According to Trooper Datillo with the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in this single-car collision, and was arrested for DUI.

Firefighters with Lacey Fire District Three responded, confirming that the car was indeed off the ground, firmly planted in a tree off of State Route 510, also known as Pacific Avenue SE.

Firefighters with Lacey Fire District Three responded, confirming that the car was indeed off the ground, firmly planted in a tree off of State Route 510, also known as Pacific Avenue SE.

The car was stabilized before the driver was extricated.

As of 9 p.m. Friday night, the road remained closed.

LFD3 crews currently working an ALS motor vehicle accident in the 9000 block of Pacific AV. Single vehicle left the... Posted by Lacey Fire District Three on Friday, March 21, 2025

