Olympic Pipeline is back in service following major repairs after leak

The Olympic Pipeline is fully operational after completing repairs to a segment that had been leaking petroleum near Everett.

BP confirmed that the 20-inch segment of the pipeline that had been damaged has been repaired.

The leak was first discovered on Nov. 11 in a drainage ditch near an agricultural field.

The Olympic Pipeline is a 400-mile system operated by BP.

The pipeline transports refined petroleum products from Whatcom County, Washington, to Portland, Oregon.

This includes gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The oil spill caused severe issues with the fuel supply at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The amount of petroleum that was released during the spill is still being assessed.

A BP spokesperson, Paul Takahashi, said the company is working closely with federal, state, tribal, and local authorities to manage the situation.

