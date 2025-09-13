Olympia woman says burglary suspect woke her while standing next to her bed

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department (OPD) says they are searching for a burglary suspect who broke into a woman’s apartment in the early morning on Friday.

He was caught on the security camera before breaking into her apartment.

Police say that the burglary happened at the Capital Mall Drive SW near Alta Street SW at 4:30 a.m.

It’s believed that he was able to get into her apartment through a sliding glass door.

The woman says she woke up to find a man dressed in dark clothing standing next to her bed.

She shouted, and the suspect ran out of the apartment.

Her children, who were sleeping in the apartment, were unharmed.

The only thing missing was the money that was in her wallet.

The video shows him checking other apartment door knobs and windows.

OPD says they are investigating the burglary.

If you have any information, call OPD at (360)753-8300.

©2025 Cox Media Group