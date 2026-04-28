Olympia bus rider pulls gun on teen, orders him where to walk after getting off

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Olympia after commanding a 17-year-old male to walk in his direction with what appeared to be a real gun.

The incident began on an Intercity Transit bus while the 17-year-old was riding the bus downtown in the afternoon, Olympia Police Department (OPD) Lieutenant Paul Lower told The Olympian.

While the victim was riding downtown, the suspect sat next to him and displayed what appeared to be a real handgun.

Suspect tried to engage victim in drug use, sexual conversation before pulling gun

The suspect allegedly invited the victim to use marijuana, but the victim declined. The suspect also attempted to engage in a conversation about sexual habits with the victim, though the victim did not reply.

Ultimately, the suspect removed the gun from a backpack and told the victim he wanted him to exit the bus. Once the two got off the bus, the suspect allegedly tried to order the victim on which way to walk, according to The Olympian.

The victim ran away and got onto another bus, which was headed toward the downtown Olympia Intercity Transit station. At the station, the victim contacted the police.

It was later revealed that the suspect was wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and was later found by Tumwater Police in the 500 block of Trosper Road S.W. at approximately 4 p.m.

The 18-year-old suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment. The suspect also had outstanding warrants for his arrest, Lower told The Olympian.

Lower confirmed that the gun was revealed to be a handgun-style BB gun.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group