Old UW dorm mattresses donated to homeless shelters across King County

KING COUNTY — Mattresses from University of Washington dorms are being used for homeless shelters across King County.

According to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, 770 mattresses were donated, 430 of which were picked up at a SoDo warehouse on Thursday. The remaining 340 will go out on Friday afternoon.

The mattresses will go to a handful of nonprofit providers. That list includes Riverside Park UMC, REACH Mobile Medical, Mary’s Place Seattle, and Reclaim Stability among others.

In a thank you letter to UW and the KCRHA, provider WHEEL described them as “the nicest mattresses we’ve ever had at this shelter.”

