80% of Seattle hotels surveyed report ‘below pace’ booking for FIFA

SEATTLE — In just a few weeks, Seattle will be filled with soccer (or fútbol) fans across the globe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, new data from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that bookings are running below projections in most host cities.

Nearly 80% of hotels surveyed in certain host cities, including Seattle, said that they are at a booking pace “below expectations” and are behind a typical summer rate.

Seattle will host six FIFA World Cup matches from June 15 to July 6.

Many hotels in the survey describe the tournament as a “non-event” in these cities, “citing late FIFA room releases and weak international fan travel as the dominant concerns across markets,” according to AHLA.

“FIFA’s widespread room-block releases have amplified booking uncertainty, with cancellations hitting Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, and elsewhere – sometimes topping 70% of contracted inventory in affected markets. These blocks, secured months ahead, shaped hotels’ revenue forecasts, staffing plans, and preparations for World Cup-themed renovations or partnerships," AHLA wrote.

The survey also found that “visa barriers and broader geopolitical concerns are significantly suppressing international demand, cited by close to 70% of respondents across most markets.”

According to AHLA, there is still a chance for an uptick in rooms booked.

“Forward indicators suggest there is still modest room for growth,” AHLA said.

You can read AHLA’s report here.

Despite the findings, FIFA says it still expects record attendance for the tournament.

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