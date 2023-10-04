OL Reign celebrating Megan Rapinoe ahead of Friday’s home match

SEATTLE — The OL Reign is celebrating Megan Rapinoe ahead of her last regular season home match on Friday.

Among her many accomplishments are an Olympic gold medal and two World Cup wins. She also became the first soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.

In July, the forward announced she would retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe joined the Reign in its first season in 2013 and has remained with the team ever since.

To kick off the celebration, the King County Council will proclaim “Megan Rapinoe week” to honor the local star.

On Thursday, there will be a party at Rough & Tumble Pub in Ballard to celebrate. Fans will have the chance to win a signed Rapinoe jersey.

Then on Friday, “Forever Rapinoe” flags will fly on Seattle ferries and at Lumen Field. Later in the evening, buildings across downtown will be lit in “Pinoe Pink.”

Friday’s match against the Washington Spirit has already drawn a record-breaking attendance for the Reign with over 28,150 tickets sold, according to the team.

The match begins at 5 p.m., but gates at Lumen Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Fans who come early can enjoy live music, food trucks, a giant jersey to sign, and family activities. In addition, the first 3,000 people to arrive will receive “Forever Rapinoe” sunglasses.

For more information about the festivities, visit this link.

You can watch Rapinoe’s final regular season match on KIRO 7. We’ll be live at Lumen Field as the team sends her off in style with a special ceremony before kickoff.

There will also be a ceremony afterward that will air on KIRO 7.

For a summary of all of Rapinoe’s accomplishments, visit the OL Reign website.

©2023 Cox Media Group