Ohio murder suspect with $500K warrant arrested by Seattle SWAT

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An Ohio fugitive with a nationwide warrant for murder, felony assault, and trafficking cocaine was arrested Thursday by Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives and SWAT.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) detectives received information that a 24-year-old wanted man may be in the Seattle area, SPD announced.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Cincinnati issued a $500,000 arrest warrant for the suspected felon in September 2025.

SPD detectives tracked the suspect to an apartment building in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast. Detectives requested SPD’s SWAT team to arrest the high-risk fugitive.

At roughly 12:40 p.m., SWAT established a perimeter around the apartment building. Shortly after, SWAT arrested the suspect without incident.

GVRU verified the arrest warrant, and the suspect was booked into the King County Jail. The man is expected to be extradited to Ohio, where he will face justice.

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