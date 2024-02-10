Officials search for answers after 7 pups abandoned near Renton

RENTON, Wash. — King County officials say they are searching for information regarding seven dogs that may have been recently abandoned.

They were found in the 17000 block of South East 184th Street near Renton.

If you have any helpful information, file a report with Regional Animal Services of King County.

⚠️ HELP NEEDED! ⚠️



We're seeking information on seven dogs that may have been abandoned in the 17000 block of SE 184th St. near Renton.



If you have info, fill out a report at https://t.co/3kOPVbIfFr and reference case A24-000608 pic.twitter.com/9C0T1yAYq2 — Regional Animal Services of King County (@KingCountyPets) February 9, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group