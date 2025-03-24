Officer-involved shooting in Spanaway, officers are okay, Pierce County Sheriff says

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred in Spanaway on Sunday evening.

All officers are okay, the sheriff’s office posted on X.

Officers say both directions of Pacific Avenue South Highway 7 are shut down.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has been in an officer involved shooting. All officers are ok. All northbound and southbound lanes of Pacific Ave S. Hwy7 are shut down. Please plan alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/CrByajtKMe — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 24, 2025

