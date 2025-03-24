Local

Officer-involved shooting in Spanaway, officers are okay, Pierce County Sheriff says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred in Spanaway on Sunday evening.

All officers are okay, the sheriff’s office posted on X.

Officers say both directions of Pacific Avenue South Highway 7 are shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

