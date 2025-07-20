Off-duty firefighter helps battle Lake Stevens house fire that displaced one

A late-night house fire in Lake Stevens displaced one person but resulted in no injuries, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Just after midnight early Saturday, fire crews responded to the 400 block of East Lake Stevens Road following reports of a blaze on the second floor of a two-story home.

Engine 81 was the first to arrive and launched an offensive fire attack.

Aid 81 simultaneously performed a primary search of the home.

Fire officials said the home’s only occupant had safely evacuated before crews arrived.

Firefighters encountered difficult conditions due to the home’s layout, which added complexity to the response.

Engine 83 arrived shortly after and supplied tank water to Engine 81 to support ongoing suppression efforts.

Off-duty Firefighter Alex Fatkin, who heard the dispatch while at home, responded to the scene and played a key role in maintaining water supply.

Fatkin had already laid a line from a distant hydrant before assisting fire crews on site.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control within ten minutes of arrival and immediately began overhaul operations to check for remaining hot spots.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt, officials said.

The displaced occupant is receiving support from the Red Cross.

©2025 Cox Media Group