Off-duty Ferndale firefighter dies in snowboarding accident

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An off-duty Ferndale firefighter was killed while snowboarding near Mount Baker on Friday.

Whatcom County Fire District 7 shared his photo, saying firefighters are mourning the loss of their brother, Captain John DeVenere.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports the 63-year-old from Sedro-Woolley was separated from his partner when he fell into a tree well Friday afternoon.

They were reportedly at a site popular with backcountry snowboarders in the Lower Rumble Gully. Rescuers dug up DeVenere and tried to save him, but he did not survive.

The News Tribune reports DeVenere has been with Whatcom Fire since 2000 and was married with three grown children.

