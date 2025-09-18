Oakville Post Office hit by overnight break-in; 28 mailboxes forced open

At least 28 post office boxes were broken into overnight at the Oakville Post Office, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the theft and vandalism happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

No surveillance cameras were in place at the post office, so investigators are asking for help from the community.

Anyone who noticed unusual activity in the area during that time frame is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 360-533-8765 or the sheriff’s office at 360-249-3711 during regular business hours.

The sheriff’s office did not release details on what may have been stolen from the boxes, and the investigation remains active.

