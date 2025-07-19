Oak Harbor man arrested after allegedly found with 5000 fentanyl laced pills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A 57-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested on multiple drug charges after an investigation by the Whatcom Regional Drug Task Force with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office says that Andres Venegas Hernandez is accused of trying to sell nearly 5000 fentanyl pills, among other drugs.

It is believed that he worked with several others to sell the drugs and launder the money they made.

The Whatcom Regional Drug Task Force (WRDTF) was joined by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Bellingham Resident Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Washington State Department of Corrections in the investigation.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served to Hernazadez at his home on the 4300 block of Northgate Drive, Oak Harbor.

They arrested Hernazadez as soon as he was walking out the door.

Investigators found:

About 435 grams of suspected heroin

a brick of nearly 1,212 grams of suspected cocaine

and nearly 5,000 fentanyl-laced stamped pills

In Hernadez’s home, they also found drug-making materials, an electronic money counter, a shotgun, and over 5,000 in money.

Hernandez was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on money laundering and various drug charges.

