Oak Harbor collision: Woman dead, dog injured, driver arrested

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A woman is dead, her dog injured, and the suspected driver has been arrested after a head-on collision in Oak Harbor.

On Wednesday, June 5, Oak Harbor police arrived at the crash scene on East Crescent Road near the intersection of Western Drive.

A woman was trapped in her vehicle after being struck head-on by a pickup truck, police say.

Oak Harbor Police Department, Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including fire personnel from Oak Harbor, Island County, and the U.S. Navy responded to the scene.

The woman needed life-saving measures and was transported to Whidbey Health Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

Her dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic for surgery.

The suspected driver of the pickup truck ran off on foot but was found the next day and arrested, police said.

The dog is in stable condition following surgery and is expected to recover, the veterinarian told police.

Oak Harbor police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and ask any witnesses to call (360) 679-9567.





