NTSB to determine probable cause of Boeing in-flight door blowout on Tuesday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
NTSB investigates after door plug blown off Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 In this National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout, an opening is seen in the fuselage of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, a Boeing 737 Max 9, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. A door-sized section near the rear of the plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California. (Handout/NTSB via Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hear findings from investigators to determine the probable cause of an in-flight blowout of an exit door on a Boeing plane.

What happened

On Jan. 5, 2024, Alaska Airlines flight 1282 (a Boeing 737 Max 9) made an emergency return to the Portland International Airport after a door plug came off mid-flight, causing the middle exit door to fly off the plane.

The plane had 171 passengers and 6 crew members on board when a door plug blew off the plane, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

Seven passengers and one flight attendant had minor injuries.

NTSB found the 63-pound door plug and other debris in a backyard in Portland. They also located two cell phones from passengers that were believed to have fallen out of the plane.

Other issues with the plane

Information was since released on the issues the plane was having before the mid-flight blowout.

A warning light came on during three different flights — on Dec. 7, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, the AP reported. Not all details have been released, but NTSB chairperson Jennifer Homendy said the light came on during a flight on Jan. 3 and after the plane landed on Jan. 4, the day before the plug blew out of the plane. No details have been released about the Dec. 7 flight.

The plane was not being used for flights between Oregon and Hawaii because of the light, which indicated a pressurization issue. Homendy said that the light coming on may not be related to Flight 1282’s mid-flight incident.

Lawsuits

Lawsuits have been filed on behalf of several passengers on the flight.

NTSB will meet at 6:30 a.m. PT on June 24 to discuss their findings.

