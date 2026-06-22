Not a speed bump: Snohomish deputy ‘takes custody’ of turtle in the roadway

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Over the weekend, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy took a verrrrrry sloooooow perp into custody.

A Good Samaritan rescued a turtle from a roadway on Saturday and turned it over to “turtle expert,” deputy Scheer.

While deputy Scheer was handling the turtle for a quick photo op, the turtle made it clear that it had not agreed to be photographed and attempted to bite her finger, the sheriff’s office.

The turtle was then safely buckled into Deputy Scheer’s patrol vehicle and transported to a nearby pond, where it was released safe and away from traffic, the sheriff’s office said.

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