‘Not exactly Bonnie and Clyde’: Sedro-Woolley couple arrested after car chase with police

A couple, each with prior warrants, led police in a car chase through Sedro-Woolley Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., an officer with the Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD) pulled over a driver with warrants out for his arrest near Fidalgo and Township Street.

The driver questioned the officer about why he was being pulled over, and when asked to step out of his van, he took off, according to the SWPD.

“The suspect continued at a high rate of speed to the area of Third Street and then westbound on Jameson Street,” SWPD wrote in a post. “The van continued southbound on [SR] 9 at a high rate of speed and, at times, in the wrong lane of travel.

“During the pursuit, a female passenger leaned out a window and flipped off the pursuing officers,” SWPD wrote additionally. “Not illegal, but not very nice either.”

Officers later determined that the woman also had outstanding arrest warrants.

After turning down a dead-end road, the couple fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody and booked into jail on the new charges they had incurred, as well as their outstanding warrants.

“Not exactly Bonnie and Clyde,” SWPD wrote.

The vehicle the suspects tried to escape in was impounded. Officers discovered 6.6 grams of methamphetamine inside the van.

“Let me say this for the benefit of the criminal listening in the back, and we know some of you read these because you tell us about them later. Sedro-Woolley Police are allowed by policy and state law to pursue you,” SWPD stated. “We will do everything possible to take you into custody in the safest manner possible.”

