Not a drill: Fire evacuates Sumner YMCA kids from gym

SUMNER, Wash. — The action of a fast-acting maintenance worker helped prevent a fire from spreading at the Gordon Family YMCA in Sumner.

Kids were inside the gym Tuesday morning when flames and smoke were reported coming from a ceiling light.

East Pierce Fire says a maintenance worker used a scissor lift to put out the fire before it spread.

Firefighters then ventilated the gym of smoke and checked the carbon monoxide levels.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and everyone was allowed to go back in the gym.

East Pierce tweeted out a picture of the kids returning inside and sent kudos to the YMCA staff for having an evacuation plan in place.

