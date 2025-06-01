Northwest Trek welcomes ‘wobbly’ bison calf

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville welcomed a wobbly new addition over Memorial Day weekend.

An American bison calf was born in the Free-Roaming Area.

Staff say the fluffy young calf is already trotting around and exploring its surroundings. It’s reddish in color and, for now, is staying close to mom.

American bison are North America’s largest land mammal, with a tufted tail and long brown hair that’s thicker in winter. Females have a 285-day gestation period and give birth to a single calf that typically weighs between 40 and 50 pounds.

American bison live to be between 15 to 20 years old. They are listed as near threatened on the conservation status list.

