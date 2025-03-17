Northwest Seaport Alliance announces ‘historic’ partnership with Puyallup Tribe

TACOMA, Wash. — In a historic first, the Puyallup Tribe and The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) have joined forces to expand the region’s shipping capacity through construction of a new berth on the East Blair Waterway off Commencement Bay.

The NWSA is a marine cargo operating partnership of the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma and is the seventh-largest gateway in North America.

The move expands current berth (pier) capacity for the world’s largest shipping lines, positioning the Seattle/Tacoma gateway to gain market share and increase economic activity across the region.

According to the Northwest Seaport Alliance, under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the Tribe and the NWSA intend to construct a new pier adjacent to one on the East Blair Waterway and to jointly market and operate both facilities.

The new pier has the working name “Puyallup Tribal Terminal.”

“No Tribe has ever had this historic an opportunity to partner with a port, and we are excited to enter this business relationship with The Northwest Seaport Alliance and continue to expand the Puyallup Tribe’s ventures on our homelands,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Puyallup Tribe’s governing body. “Not only will this be a benefit to the NWSA, Port and region, but it will also allow future opportunities for our Tribal Members.”

“This groundbreaking partnership with the Puyallup Tribe signifies a new era of collaboration and innovation. By working together, we can leverage our collective strengths to enhance our competitiveness, attract new business, and further solidify our position as a leading gateway for global trade. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and creating more economic opportunities for the entire region for years to come,” stated John McCarthy, Port of Tacoma Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair.

What’s being built

The Tribe intends to build a new pier on approximately 22 acres of Tribal property adjacent to the existing East Blair Terminal 1 (EB1). The EB1 terminal is operated by The Northwest Seaport Alliance and receives roll-on, roll-off and breakbulk cargo. Primary imports to EB1 are automobiles and heavy equipment, which are taken off the vessels and prepared for sale across the continent.

The new Tribal pier will feature comparable capabilities to the existing pier including on dock rail and featuring carbon reduction technology to minimize localized pollution impacts as well as global warming impacts. The NWSA will offer technical support to ensure consistency and efficiency between the piers.

The Port of Tacoma and Tribe have worked together on advance preparations needed in the Blair Waterway to allow for the development of the new facility. The Port has invested in conceptual design work, waterway depth analysis, and ship simulation to ensure future plans for cutback and dredging work will provide unimpeded vessel navigation to the piers.

“The Puyallup Tribe owns more than 120 acres of prime land along the Blair Waterway,” said Matt Wadhwani, CEO of Puyallup Tribal Enterprises and the Tribe’s Financial Officer. “This partnership will fully realize the value of the property and position both the Tribe and the surrounding community for long-term economic growth.”

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has a long history of working and living on the water. The partnership with the NWSA will include a Tribal Employment and Development Program to provide the necessary skills to transition member capabilities for opportunities and success in the maritime environment. Operating income generated by both terminals will be divided between the Tribe and the NWSA in a revenue sharing agreement.

The Tribe will fund, construct, and own Puyallup Tribal Terminal and associated acreage to include all maintenance, repair and replacement of facilities. The NWSA will continue to be responsible for cargo activities at EB1. The Tribe and NWSA will work as a unified provider for the customer base by comarketing the services, capabilities and attributes of East Blair 1 and Puyallup Tribal Terminal.





