Northshore School District to settle on new superintendent Wednesday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash.

The Northshore School District Board of Directors is expected to make a final selection for its new superintendent Wednesday.

In the race is Dr. Shaun Carey, who currently works as the superintendent for the Enumclaw School District.

Dr. Shaun Carey, current Superintendent of the Enumclaw School District, Washington State (Northshore School District)

“His leadership is grounded in equity, shared responsibility, and a commitment to creating systems that ensure student success and staff empowerment,” the Northshore School District’s website states.

School officials wrote Carey has a background in strategic planning, instructional design, and fiscal and labor management.

Anacortes School District superintendent Dr. Justin Irish is also a candidate. The North Shore School District stated Irish addressed statewide funding challenges during his time and was previously the Assistant Superintendent in the Edmonds School District.

Dr. Justin Irish, current Superintendent of the Anacortes School District, Washington State (Northshore School District)

“He has prioritized academic achievement, equity, inclusion, social-emotional learning, and strong community partnerships,” officials wrote online.

Dr. Patrick Murphy, the superintendent of the Olympia School District, is also running.

Dr. Patrick Murphy, current Superintendent of the Olympia School District, Washington State (Northshore School District)

The Northshore School District’s website states Murphy has “worked collaboratively with his community to expand educational opportunities, implement research-based schedule changes, and maintain high levels of student achievement—all while elevating the physical and mental health of students and staff.”

Officials wrote that during his tenure, Murphy led the development of a district-wide strategic plan focused on student success.

The position is up for grabs after the district’s current superintendent, Michael Tolley, announced his retirement.

