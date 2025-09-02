Northern lights forecast to reach Washington tonight

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The northern lights are forecast to be visible in Washington Tuesday night.

Those who live in northern Washington have the best chance of seeing the aurora borealis.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) map shows the view line passing through Washington, with green highlighted halfway down the state.

How are northern lights formed?

“The aurora is formed from interactions between the solar wind streaming out from the sun and Earth’s protective magnetic field, or magnetosphere,” NOAA stated on its website.

Although there is a lower likelihood of seeing the aurora in Washington, the best opportunity to view the northern lights is away from the city in a dark environment.

The aurora is most visible between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to NOAA.

