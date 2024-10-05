Northern lights could be visible across Washington as solar storms intensify

Solar storms could bring faint northern lights to parts of the northern United States this weekend, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The storms, caused by increased solar activity, might create auroras visible as far south as South Dakota, Iowa, and New York, though the strength of the storms could change over the weekend.

This surge in solar storms is linked to the sun reaching the peak of its 11-year magnetic cycle, making such events more frequent.

Earlier this week, the sun released two strong flares, including one on Thursday, which was the largest since 2017.

“There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty,” said NOAA spokesperson Erica Grow Cei on Friday, noting that the intensity of the northern lights could shift as the weekend progresses.

Although May saw unusually strong solar storms that resulted in stunning aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere, this week’s storms have featured less high-energy plasma, which usually drives more vivid auroras.

Forecasters are also monitoring the solar activity for potential disruptions to power and communications.

