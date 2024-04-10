Northbound I-5 in Federal Way blocked for rollover collision involving large ‘military vehicle’

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — All but one lane of northbound Interstate 5 is closed in Federal Way after a rollover collision Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. on northbound I-5, just south of 272nd Street in Federal Way.

The general-purpose lanes were closed, while just the left HOV lane was open to traffic.

According to video from WSDOT, fire trucks, ambulances, and the Washington State Patrol were on the scene.

#BlockingAlert NB I-5 near 272nd. A military vehicle is on it's side. No serious injuries but multiple lanes blocked. I am on my way. More updates to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 10, 2024

The Washington State Patrol said there were no serious injuries.

Drivers were asked to consider alternate routes, as a significant backup has grown to over 2 miles in length.





