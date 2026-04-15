Northbound I-5 in Bellingham on track to reopen Thursday one month after landslide

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Northbound I-5 in Bellingham is on track to reopen Thursday after a landslide blocked all lanes last month.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spent their Tuesday continuing to reestablish drainage and clearing the slide site.

Pending a final inspection of the slope, both lanes could reopen as early as 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Earlier this week, crews tested all the rock dowels, and they passed.

The slide happened on March 19. It carved a debris field more than 250 feet wide between mileposts 248 and 249 and sent more than 3,000 cubic yards of debris down a 60 to 80-foot slope.

Crews have been working 7 days a week to clear the debris.

If final inspections reveal any areas that WSDOT must address, the opening of northbound I-5 could be delayed.

Currently, all northbound traffic must exit at North Lake Samish Road (exit 246). People driving in the area should expect delays and consider using SR 11/Chuckanut Drive and SR 9 as alternatives.

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