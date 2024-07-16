Northbound I-405 reopens in Renton after rollover, 5-car crash

RENTON, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 were closed in Renton after a rollover crash involving several vehicles Tuesday morning.

All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash just south of Coal Creek Parkway Southeast was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at around 5 a.m. The highway was closed between exits 9 and 10 near 112th.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said five vehicles were involved, but no one was hurt.

At one point, traffic was backed up as much as six miles.









©2024 Cox Media Group