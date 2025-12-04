North Cascades Highway shuts down for the season on Thursday

WASHINGTON — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Snow accumulations have been dismal so far this year compared to years past, but this weekend, snow showers are in the forecast across the north Cascades, and that is enough to shut down the North Cascades Highway/State Route 20 (SR 20) for the season.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) made the decision to close it after determining that the snowfall would pack some of the avalanche pathways, making it dangerous for drivers to travel.

North Cascades Highway to close for the season Thursday

Drivers have until 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4, to make one last trek across the scenic highway until it reopens in spring. At 6 p.m., both directions of SR 20 will close between Rainy Pass (milepost 134) and Washington Pass (milepost 171).

Last year, WSDOT closed this section of the North Cascades Highway on Nov. 18. The earliest seasonal closure was recorded on October 17, 2007. The latest seasonal closure occurred on January 3, 1990.

A complete list of North Cascades Highway openings and closures since 1972 is provided below.

Year | Opened | Closed

2025 April 22 Dec. 4

2024 April 19 Nov. 18

2023 May 11 Nov. 30

2022 May 10 Nov. 3

2021 May 5 Nov 15

2020 May 12 Nov. 16

2019 April 18 Dec. 11

2018 May 11 Nov. 28

2017 May 16 Nov. 10

2016 April 22 Nov. 18

2015 April 3 Nov. 12

2014 May 8 Nov. 24

2013 April 16 Dec. 3

2012 May 10 Nov. 20

2011 May 25 Nov. 21

2010 April 16 Dec. 1

2009 April 24 Nov. 17

2008 May 1 Dec. 15

2007 April 26 Dec. 4

2006 May 1 Nov. 13

2005 Mar. 10 Nov. 3

2004 Apr. 8 Dec. 13

2003 Apr. 14 Oct 17

2002 May 7 Dec. 17

2001 Mar. 22 Nov. 19

2000 Mar. 30 Nov. 28

1999 May 5 Dec. 6

1998 Apr. 2 Nov. 20

1997 May 7 Dec. 16

1996 Apr. 24 Nov. 19

1995 Apr. 28 Nov. 5

1994 Apr. 7 Oct. 31

1993 Mar. 24 Dec. 8

1992 Apr. 9 Dec. 8

1991 May 2 Nov. 17

1990 Apr. 18 Nov. 12

1989 Apr. 21 Jan. 3, 1990

1988 Apr. 20 Nov. 19

1987 Apr. 15 Dec. 1

1986 Apr. 11 Nov. 26

1985 Apr. 12 Nov. 15

1984 Apr. 4 Nov. 2

1983 Apr. 20 Nov. 24

1982 May 6 Dec. 2

1981 Apr. 24 Nov. 30

1980 Apr. 18 Nov. 27

1979 Apr. 10 Dec. 15

1978 Apr. 21 Dec. 11

1977 N/A Nov. 23

1976 May 21 None

1975 May 16 Nov. 24

1974 Jun. 14 Nov. 21

1973 Apr. 27 Nov. 21

1972 Sept. 2 Nov. 26

