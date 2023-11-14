North Cascades Highway remains closed for risk of snow slides

State Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, remains closed on Tuesday due to the continued risk of snow slides.

The highway closed at 10 a.m. Saturday after heavy snowfall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“We’ve already seen as much as 4-6 inches of snow per hour and some small snow slides,” WSDOT said on social media at that time.

Crews were hoping for colder temperatures that could stabilize the snow and evaluated the road on Monday, but the risk of slides persisted.

It was the same story on Tuesday, when WSDOT said the highway would be evaluated on Wednesday.

“Crews are still hoping colder temps will settle conditions for possible reopening but we have to wait and see,” WSDOT said Wednesday.

