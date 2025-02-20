‘No threat made’: Kennewick High School student arrested for bringing pellet gun to school

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A high school student was arrested on Wednesday for bringing a pellet gun to school.

Kennewick Police and a Student Resource Officer worked together to get a high school student out of class after staff were alerted that the student may have brought a gun to school.

“It was determined the student had a realistic looking pellet gun replicating at .357 caliber revolver that is CO2 powered,” Kennewick Police said in a Facebook post. “The pellet gun was unloaded and in the student’s backpack.”

Police said that the student did not make any threats to any other student and police believe the student intended to give it to another student.

After some investigating, police arrested the 15-year-old student on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds and was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

“It is important for all to know it is against the law to possess a weapon on school grounds and could lead to arrest,” Kennewick Police continued. “Please continue to have discussions with your children about the expectations around school safety.”

