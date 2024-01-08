No plans to retire for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after up-an-down season

SEATTLE — As Pete Carroll wraps up his 13th season as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach, he says he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Carroll, the oldest current head coach in the NFL, spoke to Seattle Sports’ Brock & Salk Show on Monday, detailing how he doesn’t feel like he’s slowing down at the age of 72.

“I plan to be coaching this team, I told you I love these guys,” he said. “That’s what I would like to be doing and see how far we can go.”

“I’m not tired, I’m not worn out,” he added. “I need to do a better job and help my coaches more.”

The Seahawks went 9-8 in 2023, missing the playoffs for just the fourth time in Carroll’s tenure in Seattle. The team also finished with an identical record in 2022.

Even so, he believes this team’s best days are ahead of it.

“We’ve improved,” Carroll asserted. “We’ve got some guys in situations that have helped us and we should grow and we should we should come together in even a more powerful way.”

“This team’s got a future,” he continued. “This team has got a real future, and not everybody can say that ... It’s an exciting outlook for the future, and we’ll see what happens.”

