‘No Kings’ protesters to march to Washington State Capitol on March 28

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The third “No Kings” march and rally has been scheduled for March 28, as participants will march toward the Washington State Capitol in protest of the “unconstitutional and unaccountable behavior of our federal government.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., including a march followed by a rally that features speakers, music, and sign-waving, Olympia Indivisible (OI) and Evergreen Resistance (ER) announced.

OI and ER, along with several other coalition partners, have invited neighbors and friends to join together peacefully at the State Capitol Campus for a “nonviolent expression of the power of ‘we the people.’”

“Many in Olympia are already engaged and active, and we have had great turnout for the last two No Kings events,” OI and ER said in a joint statement. “We look forward to meeting new people who have reached the point where they feel they need to take action. Many have told us they feel better coming out and seeing that they aren’t alone with their concerns.”

‘No Kings’ rally to feature speakers, music, sign-waving at WA Capitol Campus

Olympia’s “No Kings” event will be just one of many similar nonviolent events occurring on March 28 across the U.S. In Olympia specifically, marchers will begin lining up at 11 a.m., leaving Percival Landing Park at 217 Thurston Avenue N.E. at 11:30 a.m., and marching to the Capitol Campus to begin the rally.

“Currently, America has a cruel king surrounded by cruel cronies. We have planned No Kings 3 to give neighbors the chance to stand together in support of our core values of democracy and human rights,” Amy Rehwaldt of Evergreen Resistance Olympia shared. “We have invited 25+ local organizations so that attendees can learn ways to take action after the protest ends and continue to support what is most important to them.”

The rally at the Capitol Campus will feature a program of speakers with ASL interpreters, and provide music, sign waves, chanting, and areas to learn about other Olympia organizations and groups throughout the afternoon.

Attendees are urged to visit community organization tables by the Tivoli Fountain that offer opportunities to participate in civic actions. Some organizations will be fundraising, gathering food bank donations, or encouraging letter and postcard writing to be sent to either detainees or elected officials. A sign-making tent and face painting will also be available.

Volunteer sign-ups for the event are now available. OI and ER ask potential volunteers to email olympiaindivisibleevents@gmail.com with “I want to help with No Kings 3.0” in the subject line.

“It takes a lot of helping hands to pull off huge rallies! There are many ways you can help before, during, and after,” OI and ER stated. “All you need to do is want to help — we’ll find the right fit to plug you in.”

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