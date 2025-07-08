No jumping! New signs deter swimmers at Mukilteo pier

MUKILTEO, Wash. — New signs at the Mukilteo pier are reminding people not to jump in the water there.

Washington State Ferries says it’s dangerous, not to mention illegal – to do.

Strong currents can pull swimmers under and cause delays for commuters on the boat.

The Port of Everett built the fishing pier in 2021 for fishing and sightseeing – not jumping.

Washington State Ferries says law enforcement will be enforcing the rules.

The signs were put up sometime in June.

KIRO 7’s Jason Sloss is looking into how many delays swimmers have caused the ferries and why the port felt the signs were the best course of action.

©2025 Cox Media Group