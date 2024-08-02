No injuries, arrests after shootout in Seattle’s Central District

SEATTLE — Suspects in two cars exchanged gunfire in Seattle’s Central District Thursday night.

Just after 8 p.m., Seattle Police were dispatched to reports of a drive-by shooting near 23rd Avenue and East Cherry Street.

Police said suspects in and around two cars were shooting at each other.

No injuries or gunshot wounds were reported.

Officers found an abandoned car and evidence of a shooting that included bullet damage, empty shell casings nearby, and a gun holster and extended round magazine inside the car.

The car was taken to the Seattle Police Department processing room to be searched for more evidence.

Two people were detained and questioned by police but were later released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Seattle Police Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are investigating the case.

