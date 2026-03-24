No estimated reopening for I-5 near Bellingham after mudslide

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 remain closed because of a massive mudslide near Bellingham.

The slide happened on Thursday, and crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are working around the clock to stabilize the hillside and clear the debris.

According to WSDOT, the slide sent an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 cubic yards of debris tumbling onto the highway. The average dump truck can hold between 10 to 16 cubic yards of dirt, gravel or sand.

The closure on I-5 is between North Lake Samish Road (exit 246) and SR 11/Old Fairhaven Pkwy (exit 250).

All northbound traffic must exit at North Lake Samish Road. Expect delays and consider alternate routes, such as SR 9 or SR 11/Chuckanut Drive. Freight drivers are reminded that local roads and SR 11 are not suitable for semi-trucks.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are increasing patrols along detour routes to address speeding and other traffic concerns.

“Your cooperation will help keep everyone safe,” they shared.

There is no estimate when lanes will reopen, but crews are working to open it as quickly as it is safe to do so.

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