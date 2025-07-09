No charges filed against King County assessor John Wilson—for now

King County Assessor John Arthur Wilson got a bit of good news in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors declined to file charges, at least for now. Snohomish County Prosecutors are handling the case to avoid any conflict of interest. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s (KCPAO) civil division represents the assessor’s office and all King County agencies.

This doesn’t mean Wilson won’t be charged. In fact, he could still be charged at any time before the statute of limitation expires. The problem seems to be that prosecutors have yet to get all the evidence from Seattle police and/or that they haven’t made a charging decision at this time. If charges are filed, Wilson will be notified of the court date and location.

King County Assessor arrested

Wilson was arrested last week for allegedly stalking his former fiancée, Lee Keller, and for violating a court order to stay away from her.

The two had been involved in a long-term relationship that went bad. Wilson was arrested near Keller’s home last Wednesday night.

King County Assessor’s ex-fiancée continues to speak out

During Wilson’s initial court appearance following his arrest, Keller showed up unexpectedly and addressed the court.

“I’m here to tell you I’m very concerned about my safety,” Keller said in court. “I currently have an active restraining order in place and John Wilson continues to violate it.”

Wilson opted not to appear in court last week. However, his attorney, John Palito, was there representing him.

“Ms. Keller has stated John Wilson never assaulted her. There has never been any threats of physical assault. There are allegations that he violated an order of protection. That’s it,” Palito said.

There have been calls for Wilson to resign his position as King County assessor, and last month, the King County Council unanimously passed a vote of no confidence against him. But Wilson said he won’t step down and is currently running for King County executive.

This story was originally published on July 7, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

