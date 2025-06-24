‘No certain evidence that Decker remains alive’: Manhunt for Travis Decker continues

Travis Decker remains at large 24 days after his three daughters were killed near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, according to a June 23 update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the ongoing search for Decker has involved hundreds of people, dozens of agencies, and thousands of hours of work across rugged terrain.

Despite early leads and multiple reported sightings, investigators say there is still no definitive evidence that Decker is alive or remains in the region.

Decker is believed to have fled into the wilderness following the deaths of his daughters—Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker—and has been the subject of an intensive manhunt since.

Kittitas County deputies have maintained an increased presence in areas including the Teanaway Valley, Blewett Pass, Liberty, and Lauderdale, focusing on both community protection and any sign of Decker’s whereabouts.

Members of the county’s Regional Tactical Response Team, along with K9 units and expert trackers, have spent multiple days and nights in remote areas pursuing potential leads.

Detectives have reviewed dozens of tips and sightings from the public, though none have confirmed Decker’s location.

As time passes with no solid evidence of his survival, some resources are now being directed toward the possibility that Decker may have died in the wilderness.

However, law enforcement officials emphasize that they remain fully prepared to respond if new information surfaces.

“We can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large,” the sheriff’s office said.

The U.S. Marshals Service has also joined the effort, deploying its fugitive-finding resources in case Decker has left the region.

Officials continue to encourage the public to remain vigilant, especially those living in or traveling through remote parts of Kittitas or Chelan counties.

Residents are asked to report anything suspicious or out of place—whether it be a hiker discovering something unusual or a cabin owner noticing signs of intrusion.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

