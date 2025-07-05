Nissan recalls more than 480,000 vehicles for potential engine failure risk

Nissan is recalling more than 480,000 vehicles across the U.S. and Canada because of potential manufacturing defects that could cause engine failure.

The specific vehicles impacted include a “VC-Turbo” engine that may have manufacturing defects in its bearings.

Nissan recalls multiple vehicle models

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that the defect may cause engine damage that could lead to engine failure while driving, increasing crash risks.

A total of 11 Nissan models are subject to the recall, which include:

Infiniti QX50 (2019-2022)

Infiniti QX55 (2022)

Nissan Altima (2019-2020)

Nissan Rogue (2021-2024)

The NHTSA report mentioned that the engine failure occurs over time, and is not an instantaneous occurrence. Drivers may notice warning signs before possible engine failures, like abnormal noises or dashboard light indicators.

A total of 443,899 vehicles in the United States are affected in the recall, and an additional 37,837 in Canada, a Nissan spokesperson told The Associated Press.

As a result of the recall, Nissan and Infiniti dealers will inspect each recalled vehicle’s oil pan for metal debris, and if necessary, repair or replace the defective engine.

“For vehicles with the 3-cylinder 1.5L VC-Turbo engine, if no debris is detected during the inspection, dealers will replace the oil pan gasket, engine oil, and reprogram the engine control module,” NHTSA stated.

Vehicles with a 4-cylinder 2.0L VC-Turbo engine will have the engine oil replaced if no debris is detected.

Each repair will be free of charge, and letters notifying each vehicle owner will be mailed Aug. 25, 2025.

