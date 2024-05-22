Nine-year-old Marysville boy hailed as hero after calling 911 to save teacher

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Nine-year-old elementary school student Cormac Booth is being honored by his school and local firefighters after he sprang into action to help his teacher.

On Tuesday, Cormac said his teacher passed out in the middle of class. Cormac immediately called 911 for help.

“My teacher, she got up fast, she fell and she passed out. I ran to the phone and I knew what to do,” he said. “I said, ‘My teacher passed out,’ and they said, ‘How old are you?’ and I said, ‘I’m nine.”

Principal Tinsley of Shoultes Elementary School said he ran to the classroom when he learned 911 had been called.

When he got there, he found that Cormac’s actions already had help from the Marysville Fire District en route.

“Gave us the lead time we needed to make sure we were going to be able to respond appropriately to the situation,” Tinsley said.

Cormac was given certificates and honored by Tinsley and firefighters on Wednesday for his actions.

“You did an awesome job calling 911 in a time of need,” Battalion Chief Chad Hale said.

His mom, Jessica Booth, said she couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“He’s a bold child and I’m not too surprised by it and I’m proud of him,” she said.

She told KIRO 7 that her and Cormac have gone over what to do in case of an emergency.

“Like, if I were to pass out and he knows really well 911 is the drill and then run for help,” she said.

The teacher is recovering at home and is expected to be back in the classroom next week.

