Night owls can enjoy 12-egg omelets as late hours return to Beth’s Cafe

GREEN LAKE, Wash. — Beth’s Cafe is back to its overnight hours after the Iconic breakfast spot reopened in February of last year.

Beth’s is best known for its 12-egg omelet challenge that was featured in a 2009 episode of Man v. Food. The host, Adam Richman, was famously unable to finish the enormous meal.

Using more than 450,000 eggs per year, Beth’s breakfast food accounts for the majority of their business.

The cafe had originally closed at its location in Green Lake because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new owner wants to bring back the restaurant’s late hours in celebration of their 70th birthday.

That means you’ll be able to feast on your late-night 12-egg omelet until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.









