New wolf pack arrives at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — A new pack of gray wolves has just arrived at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo.

The four 6-year-old male wolves are all brothers and are from the California Wolf Center.

Guests will be able to see them in the Living Northwest Trail.

The zoo said staff will be taking time to get to know the wolves and will share more on each one soon.

“The zoo is a new environment for these wolves so it will take them some time to acclimate to their new surroundings and routine,” said Pat Owen, Animal Care Manager at Woodland Park Zoo. “As they adjust, they may be a bit shy and difficult for guests to spot. We kindly ask our guests to avoid howling at the wolves as it can cause stress for the animals.”

The new family group represents a subspecies of the gray wolf, known as the Mexican gray wolf, or Canis lupus baileyi. It’s the rarest and smallest subspecies of gray wolf in North America.

They’re considered critically endangered and are part of a collaborative recovery initiative through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums called SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction).

The wolves have a distinctive, richly colored coat of buff, gray, rust, and black, often with distinguishing facial patterns.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for people of all ages to connect with wolves at the zoo and learn about this remarkable species. There is so much to discover about the challenges these apex predators face in the wild, their contribution to our ecosystems, and the beauty and complexity of wolf dynamics,” said Owen.

