New WA bill would allow teens to buy housing without parents

Wash. — Washington lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow teenagers to buy housing without the consent of their parents.

The bill specifically mentions children who are at least 16 years old in hopes of combating Washington’s homelessness crisis.

The teens would be legally responsible for paying rent and utilities even if they are not living with a parent or guardian.

Some lawmakers believe the bill would help homeless teens stay off of the streets. However, some parents say this is not the right way to do it.

“The real goal here is to make sure they finish school,” said parent Julie Barrett. “They need their high school diploma and when they are bouncing around and they don’t have the stability that’s a problem.”

The proposal is still making its way through the House. A committee is expected to discuss the proposal next week.

