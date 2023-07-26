New video shows Thurston County crash that sent Sheriff Derek Sanders to the hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A new dash camera video shows the Thurston County crash that sent Sheriff Derek Sanders to the hospital.

This all happened back in April near Yelm.

The video shows the sheriff flying down the road, the speedometer at the bottom of the screen clocks him at just under 60 miles per hour. As he approaches an intersection you can see a truck with a trailer pull out in front of him. He manages to avoid the truck and crashes into the trailer.

You can hear the concern from the first deputies who responded to the scene.

Deputies said the crash is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the driver of the truck was not hurt but did show signs of impairment.

Sanders was airlifted to Harborview and later tweeted from his hospital bed. He was back on the job in a limited capacity eight days later.









