New video shows deputies pull passenger in Tacoma carjacking from flaming wreckage on I-5

TACOMA, Wash. — New bodycam videos released by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office show the moment deputies caught an armed carjacking suspect on the side of I-5 in Tacoma on Monday and then pulled his female passenger from his burning car.

In the first video, you can see one of the deputy’s points of view as they go on a high-speed chase to catch the suspect. Deputies then perform a PIT maneuver and the suspect crashes into patrol cars and tries to run but deputies catch him. The suspect leaves his female passenger as his car catches on fire.

The second video shows the moment deputies pulled the female passenger from the burning car.

The man was charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of a firearm, and identity theft. His bail was set at $250,000. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department also says that he “has prior convictions for similar offenses.”

Jackie R, the woman whose car was taken has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for a new car.

“My goal is to offset the losses from this event that I will never forget,” said Jackie.

