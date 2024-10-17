New video released: Man arrested after allegedly trying to light explosive device on I-90

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Newly released body cam video shows the dangerous moments a man allegedly tried to light an explosive device as police chased after him on I-90 on Mercer Island last Saturday.

Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley says officers put their lives on the line.

“At any moment that could explode and you could be dead,” said Shirley.

Police say it started when they found two men sleeping in a stolen car with drugs at Enatai Beach Park.

Police deflated the tires but the driver took off anyway.

After the passenger jumped out on the freeway, the slow-speed chase came to a stop with a pit maneuver from state troopers.

Police say the driver, identified as 42-year-old Sokphana Soeung, made a run for it while holding and trying to light an explosive device, described as a taped-up tennis ball with 50 grams of explosive powder inside.

“I was surprised watching the video that it did not explode. Very fortunate it didn’t, but it was a very dangerous situation,” said Shirley.

Police say they found two other explosive devices, along with 50 fentanyl pills.

The chief also gave credit to those who alerted police about the stolen car.

“If you see something suspicious, call in and let us know, because you never know what it may end up being,” said Shirley.

Soeung was charged Wednesday afternoon and he’s expected to be arraigned later this month.

No case was referred by police on the passenger.

©2024 Cox Media Group